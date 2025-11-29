Typhoon Family Episode 15 to Feature Kang Tae Poong, Pyo Hyun Jun showdown

Typhoon Family episode 15 will air on tvN on Saturday (November 29) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter is likely to feature the final showdown between Kang Tae Poong and Pyo Hyun Jun. It will also show Tae Poong helping Bae Song Jung by trying to stop his father from taking extreme measures. According to the production team, the penultimate episode will feature a change after Tae Poong meets Song Jung's father.

People in Korea can watch this period drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Typhoon Family is an ongoing period drama that revolves around the life of a carefree party boy named Kang Tae Poong. His life takes an unexpected turn after he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company. He will do everything to overcome the challenge after his company suffered during the IMF crisis.

Screenwriter Jang Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Na Jeong directed it with Kim Dong Hwi. The K-drama stars Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha. It premiered on Saturday (October 11) at 9:10 PM KST.

Typhoon Family will return with a new episode on tvN on Saturday (November 29) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Typhoon Family episode 15:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Tae Poong meets Song Joong's father at the factory and tries to talk to him in the newly released stills. A photo focuses on Tae Poong's desperation while trying to help Song Joong's father. Tae Poong cautiously approaches Song Joong's father to have a conversation. Watch Typhoon Family episode 15 on tvN on Saturday (November 29) at 9:10 PM KST.

"The moment when Tae Poong meets Song Joong's father holds greater meaning than this incident alone. As both of them have persevered in order to hold onto their respective positions, please keep an eye on what sort of change this meeting will bring about—and how it will resonate," the production team teased.