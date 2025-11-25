Typhoon Family Ending, Episodes 15-16 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers, and More

Typhoon Family will return with a new episode on tvN on Saturday (November 29) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will follow Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon as they deal with a new crisis. The preview for this week teases a showdown between Tae Poong and Pyo Hyun Jun. After getting his hands on the agreement signed between his father (Pyo Bak Ho) and Tae Poong, Hyun Jun's decides to take over Typhoon Trading Company.

In the preview, Hyun Jun storms into Typhoon Trading Company's office building and throws everything out. He sits in the CEO's chair and challenges Tae Poong. The followers of this period drama can look forward to the unity of the staff members of Typhoon Trading Company. They could do anything possible within their limits to stop Hyun Jun from taking over the firm.

With only an episode left for the finale, viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon. Episode 12 is scheduled to air on tvN on Sunday (November 30) at 9:10 PM KST. Will it feature happy endings for the favorite characters in this period drama?

"Every era has its crises. But the strength to rise again by discovering love and what truly matters—that never changes... I hope Typhoon Family delivers that message of hope and connection," cast member Kim Min Ha, who portrays Oh Mi Seon in the mini-series, said.

Here is everything to know about the last two episodes of Typhoon Family, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch this period drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Typhoon Family:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Typhoon Family is an ongoing period drama that revolves around the life of a carefree party boy named Kang Tae Poong. His life takes an unexpected turn after he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company. He will do everything to overcome the challenge after his company suffers during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Screenwriter Jang Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Na Jeong directed it with Kim Dong Hwi. The K-drama stars Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha. It premiered on Saturday (October 11) at 9:10 PM KST.

Watch Typhoon Family episode 15 on tvN on Saturday (November 29) at 9:10 PM KST.