Typhoon Family Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): What is in Store for Kang Tae Poong?

Typhoon Family episode 16 will air on tvN on Sunday (November 30) at 9:10 PM KST. In this chapter, Kang Tae Poong will get back everything he lost because of Pyo Hyun Jun. According to the production team, Tae Poong and Hyun Jun are ready for their final match. It will help Tae Poong and his employees regain their confidence and fight back as a team.

Typhoon Family is an ongoing period drama that revolves around the life of a carefree party boy named Kang Tae Poong. His life takes an unexpected turn after he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company. He will do everything to overcome the challenge after his company begins suffering during the IMF crisis.

Screenwriter Jang Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Na Jeong directed it with Kim Dong Hwi. The K-drama stars Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha. It premiered on Saturday (October 11) at 9:10 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Typhoon Family episode 16, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Typhoon Family will return with the last episode on tvN on Sunday (November 30) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Typhoon Family episode 16:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Ahead of the finale, cast members Kim In Ha and Lee Junho shared their final thoughts about the mini-series. Junho said he gained confidence by portraying Kang Tae Poong. It helped him understand that a person can overcome any adversities with the support of their family, friends, and colleagues.

"The year 2025, during which I lived as Kang Tae Poong, was a meaningful time for me personally. Through Tae Poong, I gained the confidence that I can get through and overcome any adversity through my bonds with family, friends, and colleagues. Even amidst difficult times, Tae Poong approaches everything honestly and with unwavering faith, and I hope that attitude was conveyed to viewers living in the present day. When you feel out of energy and want to rest, please remember Tae Poong. We are not alone; we are within the net called together," the actor said.

Meanwhile, In Ha said, "I filled the entirety of 2025 with Typhoon Family, and I feel sad at the thought of having to say goodbye now. But because I have so many wonderful memories [from filming], I think I'll be able to send it off beautifully. Thank you for giving Typhoon Family so much love."