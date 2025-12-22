Tylor Chase: Former Nickelodeon Star Is Seen Homeless on Los Angeles Streets in Heartbreaking Video [WATCH]

Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase was recently seen homeless in a heartbreaking video that has since gone viral. Chase, 36, who played Martin Qwerly on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" between 2004 and 2007, was filmed in Riverside, California. The clip, first shared in September, shows Chase looking unkempt and struggling as he speaks with a fan.

In the video, the person recording asks Chase whether he had appeared on the Disney Channel, seemingly unaware of his past role on Nickelodeon. "Nickelodeon," Chase clarified, telling the fan that he was on "Ned's Declassified." "Oh yeah, you're that kid on it," the fan responded, as Chase told her his full name.

Homeless Star

The video quickly triggered an outpouring of sadness across social media, with many fans expressing concern over Chase's situation. When his former co-stars learned about the clip, they too shared their shock and heartbreak over seeing him in such difficult circumstances.

Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw spoke about the situation on the "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide" during an episode released on September 24, addressing the news and their reactions to it.

"There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me," Lee said, describing the video as 'scary'.

"When I first saw, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times?

"But then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless because there's not much that I felt I could do."

"I didn't want to believe it at first, I was like, oh they just caught him at a bad time," Lee added.

"But then I saw some other videos, and it looks like a brother is going through some stuff. I fully believe that he can recover, but that's also wishful thinking from me.

"I gotta go and see him, and want to get through this fight, and try to connect with him somehow, but I also don't want to waste my time and put him on the spot."

Fundraiser Launched

Several people also criticized the person who filmed Chase. "Why would you record him unless it's to try and get him help? Shame on you," an X user tweeted. "Smh how you just gonna record him like that at his worst he probably didnt even wanna be seen like that no heart," another person wrote.

Someone else wrote, "He's still human & doesn't deserve to have his most difficult moments shared like this."

After the video went viral in September, a GoFundMe campaign was reportedly set up to support the former actor. The fundraiser is said to have collected more than $1,200 before it was ultimately taken down by Chase's mother.

"Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it," his mother reportedly said. "I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can't manage money for his meds by himself."