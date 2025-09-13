Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk Assassin Threatened to Kill Himself Rather Than Get Arrested after Dad Confronted Him as His Chilling Motive Is Revealed

Accused Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, threatened to take his own life rather than surrender after his father confronted him about the gruesome slaying, law enforcement sources reportedly said. The father recognized his 22-year-old son in the photos of the suspected shooter that were released by the FBI on Thursday, sources told the New York Post.

When the young man came home, his father confronted him. The son initially refused but eventually admitted to the horrific shooting of Kirk when his dad asked directly. However, Robinson at first refused to turn himself in to the police and even told his father that he would rather kill himself than get arrested.

Suicidal Thoughts

The father was able to convince him to at least talk to their youth minister, who also serves on a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force, sources told the outlet. The minister reached out to a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, and soon after, the FBI moved in and took Robinson into custody, according to sources.

This came as it was revealed that Robinson shared messages detailing the aftermath of the killing via an online chatroom, authorities said.

Robinson etched internet-inspired and anti-fascist messages onto bullets before firing the fatal shot that killed Kirk on Wednesday, cops said.

According to investigators, one of Robinson's roommates told police he had talked about the engravings and even described his actions after the shooting in an online chat room. They believe he used Discord, a popular gaming and community platform where people connect over shared interests.

Detectives say Robinson posted on Discord that he had to pick up a rifle from a drop point. In those messages, he allegedly explained how he wrapped the weapon in a towel, hid it in a bush, and later used it with a scope. He also mentioned changing outfits to cover his tracks.

Chilling Motive

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that one bullet was engraved with the phrase "Notices bulges OwO, what's this?" — a meme often used online to mock "furries" and transgender people.

Furries are a subculture where people take on anthropomorphized animal identities, sometimes with a sexual element.

According to the website Know Your Meme, the phrase engraved on one of the bullets is commonly used online to mock Furries. "OWO" is meant to look like a wide-eyed face of surprise, while "notices bulge" is a reference to the male appendage.

Another bullet reportedly read, "Hey Fascists! Catch" and included an up arrow, a right arrow, and three downward-pointing arrows. Investigators believe the symbols may be a nod to the Iron Front, a paramilitary group formed to oppose the Nazi Party during Germany's Weimar Republic.

One casing was inscribed with lyrics from the famous Italian anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao," which honored the Italian resistance fighting against Nazism. The song has recently gained renewed popularity after being prominently featured in the Netflix hit Money Heist.

The final unfired round carried the phrase: "If you read this you are gay LMAO." As Utah Governor Spencer Cox explained, "LMAO" is an internet shorthand for "laughing my ass off."

Robinson was turned in to the police overnight in southern Utah by his father and a minister, shortly after law enforcement released images of a person of interest.