Charlie Kirk Assassination: New Photos Show Conservative Icon Shooter's Exact POV and His Nest Before He Took the Deadly Shot

Haunting new photos show the spot on a Utah Valley University rooftop where a sniper set up before taking the single deadly shot at conservative figure Charlie Kirk, as the FBI announced a huge reward for information leading to the suspect's capture.

The photos show a gravel-covered rooftop — believed to be the Losee Center on Utah Valley University's Orem campus — where five orange evidence flags highlight small indentations that investigators believe were left by the shooter's body or hand. The vantage point gave the shooter a clear view of the white pop-up tent where Kirk was an audience of 3,000 at the inaugural stop of his nationwide American Comeback Tour.

Clear Point to Take Aim at Kirk

The shooter remains at large, and a massive manhunt involving multiple agencies is underway. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for any information that helps identify and capture him.

The FBI has released two surveillance photos of a "person of interest" in the shooting. The photos show a tall, thin man dressed in dark clothing, wearing wraparound sunglasses, and a T-shirt featuring an eagle and an American flag with the words "Land of the free, home of the brave."

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the man to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or send in a tip online.

This came as the manhunt for the college-age suspect entered its second day after conservative activist Kirk was fatally shot while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University.

The gunman entered the campus at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday — less than 30 minutes before firing the single deadly shot that killed Kirk, Beau Mason of the Utah Department of Public Safety said at a morning press conference.

Kirk was shot in the neck and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The gunman remains at large as cops frantically hunt for him.

Bohls said the shooter's rifle was found in a wooded area near campus and noted that the Bureau has already received more than 130 tips connected to the case.

He added that investigators also found shoe prints and a palm print near the scene of the shooting, giving detectives more evidence to work with. However, they have not yet been able to identify the shooter.

Cops Still Clueless

Kirk, a father of two, was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Investigators believe the shooter fired from the roof of the Losee Center, where a shadowy figure was spotted running just seconds after the gunshot.

The building sits about 200 yards from where Kirk had been speaking with students and community members about political issues. He had just finished answering a question on gun violence when the attack happened.

The search for the gunman is still ongoing, and so far, little is known about who they are. First responders at the scene described the shooter as wearing all black and aviator-style sunglasses.

In the chaos right after the attack, police detained 71-year-old George Zinn, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the shooting.

However, investigators soon confirmed that he had nothing to do with Kirk's killing. Authorities later confirmed that a second man taken into custody was also not connected to the assassination.