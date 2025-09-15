Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk Assassin Not Cooperating with Investigators, Says Utah Gov, as He Confirms Gunman's Live-In Boyfriend Is Transgender

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday that Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is not cooperating with investigators, and also confirmed that the alleged shooter's live-in partner is transgender. He also stressed again that Robinson had been "deeply indoctrinated in leftist ideology."

In a round of Sunday morning talk show interviews, Cox shared that Robinson's partner and family are fully cooperating with the FBI's investigation into Kirk's murder. Kirk was shot dead by Robinson, 22, a self-described radical leftist who was romantically involved with his transgender roommate. "That information comes from the people around him — his family members and friends," Cox told CNN's "State of the Union."

Robinson Goes Silent

"There were conversations that were discussed specifically about Charlie Kirk." The Utah governor didn't go into detail about Robinson's specific beliefs, though he had previously told the Wall Street Journal that Robinson was "deeply indoctrinated."

Cox said investigators are still trying to determine a motive and expect to formally charge Robinson on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that Robinson's roommate is transgender. "The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female," Cox said. "This partner has been incredibly cooperative [and] had no idea that this was happening. And, he's working with investigators right now."

Moments before Robinson fired from 200 yards away, Kirk had been responding to a liberal audience member who argued that the media misrepresents transgender mass shooters.

Utah Valley University student Hunter Kozak, 29, asked Kirk: "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

Kirk answered, "Too many," before Kozak responded that there had been five. He then followed up: "Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk replied — words that turned out to be his last before a .30-06 caliber round pierced his neck.

Investigators later found unfired rounds in Robinson's gun with far-left slogans scribbled on them, including "Hey fascist! Catch!," along with crude references to men dressing as women and the "furry" subculture.

Cox also confirmed that FBI is looking into whether Robinson's relationship with Lance Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, may have influenced his motive in killing Kirk.

Leftist Philosophy

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Kozak shared a video statement on social media to explain the context of his exchange with Kirk. "People have obviously pointed to the irony that the point I was trying to make was how peaceful the left was, right before he got shot," he said.

Conservatives like Kirk have often drawn connections between transgender mental health and mass shootings.

Just two weeks before the TPUSA founder's death, a transgender gunman opened fire at a Catholic school in Minnesota, killing two children.

A 2023 report from the US Secret Service National Threat Association Center found that between 2016 and 2020, 96 percent of mass attackers were men, three percent were women, and 1.67 percent were transgender.

This figure stands out, given that transgender people make up less than one percent of the US population. Estimates from sources such as the National Library of Medicine put the number between 0.39 percent and 0.6 percent.

It remains difficult to pin down the exact percentage of mass shootings carried out by transgender individuals, since records often count gang violence — something Kirk himself mentioned in his final words.

The numbers are further complicated by the fact that a shooter's gender identity isn't always possible to confirm.