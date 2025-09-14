Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk Shooter Was Living With Transgender Partner Who Was Transitioning from Male to Female Ahead of Assassination

Tyler Robinson, the gunman who allegedly shot and killed conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, had reportedly been living with a transgender partner who was transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source said, according to a bombshell new report.

The unidentified individual is now working closely with the FBI as it investigates the deadly shooting of the conservative activist, according to the source who spoke with The New Post on Saturday. Fox News' Brooke Singman was the first to report on the relationship. Investigators say text messages and other exchanges between the transgender partner and Robinson, 22, played a key role in helping federal agents track down the suspected gunman.

Gender in Question

Federal and state officials said at a press conference on Friday that a "roommate" who is cooperating with the investigation shared communications from someone identified as "Tyler." The messages described bullet casings similar to those recovered at the scene and talked about the "need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point."

This came as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said a preliminary investigation showed that Kirk was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology." In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cox added that Robinson's political views had since become "very clear to us and to the investigators," following the fatal shooting of Kirk on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Relatives also recalled that during a recent family dinner, Robinson had brought up Kirk's American Comeback Tour stop at the Orem campus — an event held about three hours from the suspected shooter's home.

Although he wasn't registered with any political party, Robinson had said that he "didn't like" Kirk or "the viewpoints he had," claiming the 31-year-old Turning Point USA leader was "full of hate and spreading hate," according to Gov. Cox and details in an affidavit.

"They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had," the Republican governor said during a Friday press conference.

Police Investigating Leftist Angle

Investigators also pointed to evidence from the scene that hinted at the gunman's ties to left-leaning online culture — including bullet casings inscribed with the words, "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Some of the other bullet casings had mocking inscriptions, including "if you read this, you are gay lmao" and the Italian phrase "Bella Ciao" — a song tied to the anti-fascist resistance in World War II that has recently gained popularity on TikTok.

Robinson's roommate also turned over Discord messages from someone identified as "Tyler," in which he talked about retrieving a rifle.

Investigators later recovered the suspected weapon — a Mauser model 98 bolt-action rifle with a mounted scope — hidden in a wooded area close to the Utah university.

Kirk was shot in the neck by a single bullet just moments after being asked a question about transgender mass shooters during his "American Comeback" college tour.

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" asked attendee Hunter Kozak.

"Too many," Kirk responded.

"Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?" Kozak followed up.

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" the Turning Point USA founder sought to clarify.

Kirk was shot moments later and rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead just a few hours afterward.