Tyler Robinson: Everything to Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassin and How His Father Turned Him In after He Confessed to His Crime

The man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah. According to law enforcement sources cited by the Daily Mail, Robinson was arrested as the suspected gunman who shot and killed Kirk during a rally at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Sources said that Robinson later admitted the crime to his father, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department. His father then alerted authorities and secured his son before police arrived and arrested him. His mother, Amber Robinson, is employed with Intermountain Support Coordination Services, a state-contracted agency in Utah that helps provide care for people with disabilities, the Daily Mail reported.

Killer Behind the Bars

Robinson was arrested around 11 p.m. on Thursday in southern Utah. He lives in a six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah, valued at about $600,000 — roughly 260 miles from Orem, where Kirk was killed.

So far, little is known about Robinson, and officials have not confirmed a motive for the shooting.

At a Thursday night press conference, authorities said Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted. Investigators also noted that ammunition found in a weapon near the scene had engravings linked to transgender and antifascist ideology.

Trump announced the suspect's arrest during an appearance on Fox News, saying that "someone very close" to the suspect had turned him in.

Robinson's arrest came after an extensive manhunt that lasted more than a day and a half. Officials had previously offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Authorities had also shared surveillance footage showing a man on a rooftop jumping down and running into a nearby neighborhood after Kirk was shot from about 200 yards away.

The breakthrough comes after multiple mistaken arrests earlier in the week. On Tuesday, multiple people were briefly detained before being cleared.

Nabbing the Real Assassin

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced on Wednesday evening that a "person of interest" was in custody in connection with the shooting. However, FBI Director Kash Patel later clarified: "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."

Kirk was struck by a single bullet while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old father of two, known for his strong MAGA stance and fiery campus debates, collapsed as soon as the shot hit him. Kirk was in the middle of answering a question about mass shootings when he was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

He leaves behind his wife, Erika Frantzve, along with their three-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son. The couple had just marked their fourth wedding anniversary in May.

Trump was among the first to pay tribute to the conservative commentator. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The President ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff until Sunday evening at 6 p.m. EST in honor of Kirk.