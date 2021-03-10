Tyler Posey Trends After Nude OnlyFans Video Of 'Teen Wolf' Star Touching His Penis Gets Leaked on Twitter

A number of established celebrities have started OnlyFans accounts to make up for the financial losses suffered due to the pandemic.

While the subscription-based platform started as a means for stars to connect with their fans on a more personal level, it has turned into a website where people charge a subscription fee for access to private content, including X-rated photos and videos.

The likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, and Tyga are already on the platform and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has also started using the medium to his advantage, joining OnlyFans in September last year. Posey has been known to share adult content on the platform, including a video of himself playing the guitar in the nude.

Now, a NSFW nude video of the 29-year-old actor playing with his penis has been leaked on Twitter. The OnlyFans video shows Posey touching himself before revealing his package to the camera. "Okay guys, here's the tip of my penis," he says in the graphic video, "It's cause you want it, it's cause you tip me, I really appreciate it."

As the video contains nudity, we will not be embedding it in the article but you can watch the clip on Twitter. In another video, he can be heard saying smacking his penis off-camera.

Twitter Reactions

The explicit video has now gone viral on Twitter with users sharing their reactions to Posey's manhood. Here are some of the reactions:

Tyler Posey Says He Loves Being Nude

In November, during a candid video interview with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, on his OnlyFans account, Posey said he loves sharing nude videos of himself.

"I'm nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting," he shared. "I love being nude because... you're not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready."

"So that's why I'm always naked," he added.

This is not the first time a nude upload on OnlyFans of a popular celebrity has made waves on Twitter. In October, Tyga made his debut on OnlyFans with a photo of his penis that went viral after it leaked on the micro-blogging platform.