Tyler Boebert: Rep. Lauren Boebert's Eldest Son Charged with Child Abuse Over Incident Involving Her Grandson

Representative Lauren Boebert's troubled eldest son has been charged with child abuse in connection with an incident involving her grandson. Tyler, the 20-year-old grandson of Republican Congresswoman and her former husband, Jayson — was slapped with a misdemeanor child abuse charge in Colorado on July 11.

The news was first reported by Denver Westword on Saturday, which cited records from the Windsor Police Department. Rep. Boebert downplayed the seriousness of the charge, explaining that it stemmed from "a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house." In her statement, the 38-year-old grandmother called it an "one-time incident" and said the boy wasn't harmed.

Abusing His Child

Child Protective Services met with the family, according to the report. "I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family," Boebert who represents Colorado's fourth congressional district, said.

In 2023, the three-term congresswoman revealed that her son, Tyler Boebert, was expecting a child with his girlfriend when he was 17.

This incident marks the latest in a series of legal troubles involving the eldest son of the MAGA Republican.

In September 2022, Tyler crashed his father's SUV, causing serious injuries to his passenger, who suffered several concussions and deep cuts, according to reports. He was ticketed for careless driving, but under a plea agreement with Garfield County prosecutors, the charge was reduced to a lesser offense for having "defective headlights."

Then, in January 2024, Tyler called the police, claiming that his father had physically assaulted him at their home.

Jayson Boebert was arrested after allegedly "pushed Tyler to the ground and pushed his thumb into his mouth," according to an arrest affidavit from Garfield County.

One Trouble after Another

At the time of this latest incident, Tyler was already serving a 24-month probation sentence, which he received after pleading guilty to attempted identity theft in October 2024. The guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors after he was arrested on 22 criminal counts — including five felonies — linked to a series of thefts across Colorado in February 2024.

One of the victims, a 33-year-old woman, alleged in a lawsuit that she had been saving for brain surgery but lost everything in the robbery.

Another lawsuit claimed that Tyler recorded a sex tape with one of his female partners in the crime spree and shared the video with another member of the group.

As part of his probation, Boebert was required to complete 80 hours of community service and was prohibited from using controlled substances, according to Westword.

It remains unclear whether the misdemeanor charge will be considered a violation of Tyler Boebert's probation terms.

He is set to appear in Weld County Court on September 8 in connection with the child abuse charge.