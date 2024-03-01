Tyler Boebert: Lauren Boebert's Son Made Sexually Explicit Video With One of His Fellow Robbery Suspects and Distributed It

The 18-year-old son of Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly made sex tapes with one of his fellow robbery suspects, an arrest affidavit revealed on Wednesday. Tyler Boebert, who was arrested on Tuesday with 22 counts linked to a series of thefts in Colorado, was reportedly identified by a juvenile who was questioned regarding the thefts, as per the document.

The person revealed that Boebert shared the sex tape, involving a female accomplice, with another person in their age group. The names of the alleged accomplices were redacted throughout the document. Tyler and his underage associates allegedly broke into cars in Rifle, Colorado last week, where they stole wallets and credit cards.

Bombshell Revelations

According to court documents, the group reportedly used the stolen cards at local gas stations, Starbucks, McDonald's, and the fast-fashion brand Shein. The documents alleged that the attempted purchase of $717 at Shein was declined.

Tyler, who became a parent last year and has an unidentified 15-year-old, was caught on surveillance footage at a gas station where he used one of the stolen cards. He was identified by a police officer who recognized him "based on previous encounters."

The young father, who was arrested on Tuesday, was released without bail the next day following a brief court hearing.

He is potentially facing felony charges, including criminal possession of identification documents and conspiracy to commit a felony, along with more than 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Overall, Tyler is facing more than two dozen different charges.

Other charges include four felony counts of criminal possession of an ID, a felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and over 15 diverse misdemeanor and petty charges. One of the alleged victims was as young as three years old.

Boebert Loves Her Son

Representative Boebert, in a statement to DailyMail.com, said that while her son should face consequences, she ultimately loves and supports him. Boebert said on Wednesday that Tyler "should be held accountable," but affirmed that she would stand by her son.

"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for," she said in a statement.

"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track."

The surveillance footage that nailed Tyler shows him wearing a Shooters Bar and Grill hoodie, which was formerly owned by his mother, while three underage accomplices allegedly use a stolen credit card to purchase food.

The other three people who were along with Tyler, a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female, were not identified due to being underage, leading to charges of corrupting minors.

Six victims are mentioned in an incident summary, with their identities redacted. The youngest victim is just three years old, while the others range between 18 and 32 years old.