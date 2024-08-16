Lauren Boebert's Goes Viral as Her Massive Stomach Tattoo Is Revealed in Latest Bikini Photo after Anna Paulina Luna Flaunted MAGA Swimsuit

Conservative women are sharing bikini photos on social media after years-old pics of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna modeling a MAGA-themed bikini on X went viral earlier this week. Since the video reappeared on Wednesday, Ginger Gaetz, wife of Rep. Matt Gaetz, has shared a series of "thirst trap" style images featuring Republican women "patriots."

Among these is a photo of Rep. Lauren Boebert in a bikini on a beach in Palm Beach, Florida, showing off a large tattoo that explodes from her pelvic bone and stretches up her torso to her ribs. Now, Boebert's shocking photo has gone viral on social media and she has been enjoying all the attention.

Boebert's Secret Tattoo

"We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger Gaetz wrote on X, along with a bikini emoji.

"We all love Anna Paulina Luna!" Boebert had posted earlier.

In the photo, Boebert, 37, who was removed from a Denver theater almost a year ago for inappropriate behavior with her date, is seen smiling while standing on the shore in West Palm Beach.

She is seen wearing a dark blue bikini top and slim cheetah-print bottoms with gold accent rings. A large tribal tattoo connects the top and bottoms, starting from her pelvic bone and almost covering the entire right side of her abdomen.

It is not clear when the photo was taken, but Boebert's engagement ring is visible on her left hand. She and her husband, who has been involved in scandalous behavior, announced their plans to divorce in May 2023.

The provocative tweet showcasing the photo has been viewed over 1 million times and has received mixed reactions, with some people criticizing the tattoo as "trashy."

It's unclear how Boebert feels about the wife of her colleague, who shared the revealing image on her own page.

"Well then...there's that!" Boebert tweeted in reply.

Luna Still Going Viral

Ginger and Boebert recently hosted a "Hot Girl Summer" happy hour with the D.C. Young Republicans' club. Earlier last year, Boebert filed for divorce from her husband Jayson, with whom she has four children.

Boebert became a grandmother at the age of 36 after her 17-year-old son Tyler's girlfriend gave birth.

Ginger also shared a photo of Andrea Catsimitidis, Manhattan Republican Party chair and daughter of wealthy Republican donor John Catsimitidis.

In her post, Ginger praised Andrea as "another gorgeous patriot for your feed," accompanying it with a picture of Andrea in a bikini on a boat off the coast of Manhattan.

The initial clip featured Rep. Anna Paulina Luna flaunting her figure in a blue one-piece swimsuit adorned with Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." She completed the look with white knee-high socks, a style that became popular on conservative social media during the summer of 2016.

The swimsuit that conservatives around the country modeled was available online for $39.95.

"I'm confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA," Luna wrote on X as the video resurfaced on Wednesday.

"I was also in featured by sports illustrated and MAXIM. Designed swimsuits and women's shirts," she added in a follow-up tweet.

The video appeared to have gone viral after being shared by X user Phillips Holz.

"Anna Paulina Luna should be working at my local Hooters, NOT in Congress!" Holz wrote.

The swimsuit video sparked both praise and criticism, with some X users calling Luna the "hottest member of Congress."

"[Luna] single-handedly bringing back Women Crush Wednesday," Rep. Matt Gaetz's wife Ginger Gaetz wrote on X, along two other beach shots of Luna.

"Anna Paulina Luna is a married congress woman with children and still can't help but dishonor her family and the country by stripping down half naked for the world to see. Please don't claim she's a Christian either," a Christian activist Morgan Ariel wrote on X

"Holy Anna Paulina Luna MAGA WOMEN ARE THE HOTTEST ON THE PLANET," wrote an X user by the name of MAGA Elvis.

Luna became the 12th member of Congress to give birth while in office when she had her son in August 2023. The 35-year-old brunette, who was a social media influencer before her congressional career, joined the House in 2023 and became a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus.

In Congress, she has promoted several bold and seemingly unconventional proposals, including requiring lawmakers who support military aid to Ukraine to fight on the front lines against Russia and calling for the arrest of Attorney General Merrick Garland for not providing audio from the Biden special counsel interview.

Luna served in the US Air Force from 2009 to 2014 and also worked as a model, appearing on Sports Illustrated's website in 2013 and as a swimsuit model in Maxim magazine in 2014.