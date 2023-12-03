TXT to Hold Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour Finale on Sunday; How to Watch from Canada and More

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will hold the Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour finale at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday (December 3) at 5:00 pm KST. K-pop fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the live onstage musical event on streaming platforms.

The tickets for the live concert are available on the official website of Interpark. The price for economy class tickets is KRW 154,000 (approximately USD 119). VIP tickets are available at KRW 198,000 (around USD 152). Here is how to watch the world tour finale of Act: Sweet Mirage, a concert tour by K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

Live Streaming Details

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the K-pop concert live online from the comfort of their homes through Weverse.

Tickets for the musical program are available at the official Weverse shop. A one-day online streaming ticket is KRW 59,400 (USD 45), and two-day online streaming tickets are available at KRW 1,10,000 (USD 84). K-pop fans can watch the concert a week later through Delayed single-view streaming on Weverse on Saturday (December 9) and Sunday (December 10) at 11:00 am KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour Finale:

Hong Kong - 4:00 pm

Indonesia - 3:00 pm

Singapore - 4:00 pm

Philippines - 4:00 pm

Japan - 5:00 pm

Korea - 5:00 pm

Malaysia - 4:00 pm

Maldives - 1:00 pm

Myanmar - 2:30 pm

Taiwan - 4:00 pm

Thailand - 3:00 pm

Vietnam - 3:00 pm

Australia - 6:30 pm

India - 1:30 pm

Europe - 09:00 am

UK - 8:00 am

Eastern Time - 3:00 am

Central Time - 2:00 am

Pacific Time - 12:00 pm

The world tour began in March with a live concert in Seoul, South Korea. During the run of shows, the five-member boy group performed across the US and Asia. Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan were some tour stops. It featured the K-pop boy group members setting the stages on fire. Soobin, Taehyun, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai were busy with back-to-back shows throughout the year.