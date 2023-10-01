iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 will begin from Florida on Sunday (November 26) at 7:00 p.m. EST. The tour stops for this year include Florida, Texas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, and NCT DREAM are among the artists who will perform at various stops.

Ticket sales for the event will begin on Friday (October 6) at noon. Music lovers can purchase the tickets from iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. Presale tickets will be available from Tuesday (October 3) at 10 a.m. EST to Thursday (October 5) at 10 a.m. local time. People who cannot attend the musical show in person can watch the event exclusively on ABC and Hulu.

Here is everything about iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023, like the date, venue, lineup, ticket sales, and streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Lineup

The organizers of the 10th annual concert tour released the complete schedule for this year with details about the stops and artists' lineup. According to the organizers, the lineup for this year is one of the most anticipated of the year. The event will showcase the best in pop music. It will allow music lovers to celebrate the holiday season with their favorite music artists.

Here is the Complete Schedule for this Year:

Florida - The annual tour will kick start from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday (November 26) at 7 p.m. EST. The performing artists for this stop are Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii, and Lawrence.

- The annual tour will kick start from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday (November 26) at 7 p.m. EST. The performing artists for this stop are Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii, and Lawrence. Texas - The next stop for the tour is Texas. The event will take place at Dickies Arena in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday (November 28) at 7.30 pm CST. Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, Kaliii, and P1Harmony are the performing artists for this stop.

- The next stop for the tour is Texas. The event will take place at Dickies Arena in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday (November 28) at 7.30 pm CST. Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, Kaliii, and P1Harmony are the performing artists for this stop. Los Angeles - The venue for this tour stop is Kia Forum. The concert will begin at 7.30 pm PST on Friday (December 1) and feature the live onstage performances of Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony.

- The venue for this tour stop is Kia Forum. The concert will begin at 7.30 pm PST on Friday (December 1) and feature the live onstage performances of Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony. Chicago - Music lovers in this city can attend the concert tour at Allstate Arena on Monday (December 4) at 7 p.m. CST. The performing artists for this stop are Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and Kaliii.

- Music lovers in this city can attend the concert tour at Allstate Arena on Monday (December 4) at 7 p.m. CST. The performing artists for this stop are Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and Kaliii. Detroit - iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 in this city will take place at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (December 5) from 7.30 pm EST. Usher, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii, and (G)I-DLE are the performing artists for this stop.

- iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 in this city will take place at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (December 5) from 7.30 pm EST. Usher, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii, and (G)I-DLE are the performing artists for this stop. New York - Madison Square Garden is the venue for this tour stop, which will take place on Friday (December 8) at 7 p.m. EST. Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez are the performing artists for this tour stop.

- Madison Square Garden is the venue for this tour stop, which will take place on Friday (December 8) at 7 p.m. EST. Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez are the performing artists for this tour stop. Boston - The venue for this tour stop is TD Garden, which will feature the live onstage performances of SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE from 6 pm EST on Sunday (December 10).

- The venue for this tour stop is TD Garden, which will feature the live onstage performances of SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE from 6 pm EST on Sunday (December 10). Washington, D.C . - The concert tour in this city will take place at the Capital One Arena on Monday (December 11) from 7.30 pm EST. The performing artists for this tour stop are OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE.

. - The concert tour in this city will take place at the Capital One Arena on Monday (December 11) from 7.30 pm EST. The performing artists for this tour stop are OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE. Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center is the venue for this tour stop. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday (December 12). Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and (G)I-DLE are the performing artists for this tour stop.

- Wells Fargo Center is the venue for this tour stop. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday (December 12). Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and (G)I-DLE are the performing artists for this tour stop. Atlanta - The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 tour in this city will take place at the State Farm Arena on Thursday (December 14) from 7.30 pm EST. The performing artists for this tour stop are Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii, and NCT DREAM.

- The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 tour in this city will take place at the State Farm Arena on Thursday (December 14) from 7.30 pm EST. The performing artists for this tour stop are Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii, and NCT DREAM. Miami - The last stop of this tour is Amerant Bank Arena, Ft. Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale/Miami, which will take place on Saturday (December 16) at 7.30 pm EST. Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Kaliii, and Paul Russell are the performing artists for this stop.

Ticket Sales and Streaming Details

The ticket sales for the general public will begin on Friday (October 6) at noon. It will be available at iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. Meanwhile, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One cardholder can avail of presale tickets and a Capital One Access Pass to attend exclusive pre-show events at various tour stops, like Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C.

The pre-show event will feature private performances by Horan, Big Time Rush, or OneRepublic. Presale tickets will be available from Tuesday (October 3) at 10 a.m. EST to Thursday (October 5) at 10 a.m. local time.

Music lovers who cannot attend the musical program in person can enjoy the event live online on ABC. The network will feature exclusive footage from all the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops on Thursday (December 21) from 8 p.m. EST.

"The biggest holiday music event in America is coming to ABC for the first time. Viewers will have a front-row seat to experience this multi-city tour as it rolls across the country," John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia, said.