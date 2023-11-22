Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in South Korea: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in South Korea will take place in December with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. This music festival will replace the annual KBS Song Festival, which takes place as a year-end program. Instead of the annual song festival, KBS will hold the Music Bank Global Festival this year as the year-end program on two separate nights at various locations.

South Korea and Japan will host the Global Music Festival on two nights. Both the shows will take place in December. Ahead of the music program, the organizers have shared some details of it, including the date, venue, and lineup. Several world-renowned K-pop bands and artists, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, and ITZY, will perform in the live onstage show.

Here is everything about Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in South Korea, including the date, venue, lineup, ticket sales, and streaming details.

Date and Venue

Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan and South Korea will be held in December over two nights. The live onstage show in Japan will take place at the Belluna Dome in Saitama on Saturday (December 9). Meanwhile, K-pop fans in Korea can attend the live musical program a week later at the KBS Hall in Seoul.

Hosts and Lineup

Rowoon and IVE member Jang Won Young will host the Korean year-end festival. TXT, aespa, IVE, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, Sunmi, fromis_9, and Xdinary Heroes will perform in South Korea.

The K-pop bands and artists taking the stage in Japan are ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, ITZY, Kang Daniel, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, NiziU, NMIXX, SHINee, STAYC, and Stray Kids.

"KBS's Music Bank is a popular program that has broadcast in 142 countries around the world for 25 years. As part of the 2023 year-end special, K-POP artists who are globally famous will gather in Japan and South Korea. As many as 20 artists will appear in the Japanese performance. A special time when global K-POP stars gather together. Have an unforgettable end to the year!" the organizers teased.