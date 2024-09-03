Two U.S. Marines Brutally Attacked by Mob in Izmir, Turkey; 15 Detained by Authorities

Two U.S. Marines from the USS Wasp were attacked by a group during a port visit in Izmir, Turkey. The Marines were off-duty and wearing civilian clothes when they were assaulted by 13 men and 2 women, all members of the Turkish Youth Union, a group known for its anti-American stance. The assault occurred on Monday, and the U.S. Sixth Fleet confirmed the incident.

Local authorities, including the Izmir Governorship, stated that the Turkish Youth Union is linked to the nationalist Vatan Party. The U.S. Embassy in Turkey confirmed the attack and assured that the service members were safe. They also thanked Turkish authorities for their swift response and ongoing investigation.

According to a statement from the U.S. Sixth Fleet, other Marines nearby quickly came to the aid of the attacked Marines. Both Marines were taken to a local hospital for evaluation but were not injured and returned to the USS Wasp. No Marines were detained, and all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Fifteen suspects were taken into custody by Turkish authorities, who have launched a judicial investigation into the incident. The USS Wasp had arrived in Izmir on Sunday for a scheduled port visit, part of the ship's ongoing mission in the Mediterranean.

In recent years, the Turkish Youth Union has been involved in similar incidents targeting U.S. military personnel. Video footage shared on social media by the group showed protesters placing a bag over the head of one Marine while shouting anti-American slogans. The Turkish Youth Union's actions are seen as retaliation for a 2003 incident in Iraq, where U.S. forces detained Turkish soldiers and placed hoods over their heads.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara confirmed the assault on its social media but did not provide additional details. The USS Wasp and its embarked Marine unit are part of a broader U.S. naval presence in the Mediterranean aimed at deterring potential threats in the region.

In a similar incident in 2021, members of the Turkish Youth Union attacked a U.S. Navy civilian during a port call in Istanbul. Earlier, in 2014, the group assaulted sailors from the USS Ross in Istanbul, placing hoods over their heads as a symbolic protest against U.S. military actions.

The USS Wasp, which arrived in Izmir with elements of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has been actively participating in joint exercises with the Turkish Navy. The ship is part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, which has been operating in the region since June as part of efforts to maintain stability and deter aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean.