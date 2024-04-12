Iran Gearing Up for Revenge Attack on Israel in the Next 48 Hours after IDF Killed Seven Islamic Revolutionary Guards in Syria: Report

Iran is likely to launch a direct attack on Israel soon, according to reports. The attack, expected within the next 24 to 48 hours, may target either the southern or northern regions of Israel, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

However, according to a source briefed by leaders of the Iranian regime, a final decision regarding attack plans has not yet been reached, despite discussions on the matter. The country has publicly threatened to retaliate against Israel following last week's attack in Damascus, which Tehran claimed was an Israeli airstrike targeting a diplomatic facility. Tensions between Israel and Iran have since escalated.

Iran Planning Retaliatory Attack

An adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the outlet: "The strike plans are in front of the Supreme Leader and he is still weighing the political risk." Israel was widely blamed for an attack on April 1 that destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

Senior US officials suggested last week that Iranian retaliation against Israeli or American assets in the Middle East was expected and deemed imminent.

However, recent US intelligence indicates that Iran may be focusing on a retaliatory strike "possibly on Israeli soil" rather than targeting US or Israeli interests elsewhere in the Middle East, as reported by the Journal.

In response to these developments, the US Embassy in Israel issued a security alert on Thursday, advising employees and their family members to avoid traveling outside of central areas of the country.

"Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva areas until further notice," the embassy said.

"US government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel."

Attack Could Happen Anytime

The Pentagon confirmed that Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, was in Israel on Thursday.

Also, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, during which he reaffirmed "ironclad US support for Israel's defense in the face of growing threats from Iran and its regional proxies," according to a statement detailing their call.

"Secretary Austin assured Minister Gallant that Israel could count on full US support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, which Tehran has publicly threatened," the Pentagon statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning, saying that anyone who launches attacks on the Jewish state would face consequences and "harm."

"Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively," Netanyahu said during remarks at an air base in southern Israel.