Two Robbers Arrested Over $100 Million Louvre Museum Heist, with One Nabbed While Fleeing France as Two Still Remain at Large

Two men accused of pulling off a daring daytime robbery at the Louvre Museum last week, making off with $100 million worth of France's crown jewels, were arrested on Saturday night, with one suspect nabbed while trying to escape the country.

Paris police said on Sunday that the two arrested are believed to be part of the group that broke into the world's most-visited art museum a week earlier. The men had been under close surveillance after forensic evidence suggested they were near the Louver last Sunday. Such surveillance is routine after major thefts, as investigators often track suspects in hopes they will eventually lead police to the missing treasures.

First Breakthrough for Paris Police

Two other suspects are still on the run. One of the suspects, who has not yet been identified, was caught at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport just as he was about to board a flight to Algeria, according to Le Parisien.

Both men, said to be in their 30s and from Seine-Saint-Denis — a tough suburb north of Paris — were arrested as part of an investigation into "organized gang robbery" and "criminal conspiracy."

Police had received a tip on Saturday that one of the suspects was planning to flee to Algeria. Officers moved quickly and arrested him at the airport before he could get on the plane, BFMTV reported. The second man was captured a short time later in Paris.

Authorities have not yet recovered the missing jewels. Investigators say the suspects are known to police for previous thefts and may have carried out the daring museum heist on commission, Le Parisien reported.

Last week, the four-member crew reportedly disguised themselves in yellow safety vests and motorcycle helmets as they staged the bold break-in at the world-famous Louvre Museum.

The thieves climbed up to the Louvre's Apollo Gallery using a cherry picker and smashed through glass display cases with chain saws — all while stunned visitors watched in disbelief.

The entire heist unfolded in under four minutes, with the crew slipping in and out before anyone could react. They made off with eight priceless pieces from France's Crown Jewels, estimated to be worth around $100 million.

Valuables Still Missing

Among the stolen treasures were a sapphire-studded tiara, a matching necklace, and a single earring once linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense. After grabbing the jewels, the robbers descended the same way they came — down the cherry picker — and tried to set the bucket truck on fire before speeding off on two scooters waiting nearby.

Eight pieces of jewels were stolen during the daring robbery, including a sapphire diadem, a necklace, and a single earring from a set once belonging to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense.

Also stolen were Empress Eugénie's diamond tiara and her elaborate corsage-bow brooch — an imperial masterpiece celebrated for its exquisite design.

Eugénie's emerald-studded crown, glittering with more than 1,300 diamonds, was later found just outside the museum — damaged but still salvageable.

Police have yet to name the other two suspects or the mastermind behind the cinematic, "action-movie" style operation. Investigators collected nearly 150 pieces of forensic evidence — including DNA, fingerprints, and hair — from the museum and several other locations across Paris to link the suspects to the theft.

One strand of hair, believed to belong to the first thief to enter the museum, was reportedly found inside a motorcycle helmet and on a discarded safety vest near the scene, according to reports.

The two arrested men are being held at police headquarters, where they can be detained for up to 96 hours before formal charges are required.

In the wake of the heist, security has been tightened at France's major museums and cultural landmarks.

Since the heist, museum officials have transferred the French Crown Jewels to an ultra-secure vault at the Bank of France.

A preliminary report from France's Court of Auditors — scheduled for release in November — revealed that the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, had major gaps in its video surveillance across all three sections of the Crown Jewels exhibit, according to El País.

The report also mentioned that the museum's security budget in 2024 was significantly lower than it had been 20 years ago.

France's Interior Minister praised police for the weekend arrests and urged investigators to maintain their "determination" as the search for the remaining suspects continues.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to the investigators who have worked tirelessly as I requested and who have always had my full confidence," Laurent Nuñez wrote on X.

"The investigations must continue while respecting the confidentiality of the inquiry under the authority of the specialized interregional jurisdiction of @parquetdeParis. It will be with the same determination !! We keep going!!"

However, the Paris prosecutor slammed the media for releasing details about the arrests, saying such leaks could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.