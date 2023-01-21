Two NYPD Officers Caught Having Sex in Precinct's Parking Lot

Two NYPD officers were reportedly caught having sex in a car outside a Brooklyn precinct.

As reported by the New York Post, the off-duty officers were found naked in the car parked in the parking lot of the 79th precinct in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Neighbour Heard 'Hot and Heavy' Cries Coming from the Vehicle

Police responded after a concerned resident reported hearing "hot and heavy" cries coming from the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the 911 call report.

The concerned caller told police he "hears a woman screaming in a parking lot where PO park their vehicles at" but "can't see which color vehicle it is coming from," the report states.

Two other officers then came out of the precinct to investigate and found the cops, a man and a woman, who, according to sources, were partially naked and pulling on their clothing, in a car in the lot on Greene Avenue near Tompkins Avenue.

Officers were Having an Affair

The cops, who are also partners on the job, are said to have been having an ongoing affair â€” one that became well-known in the precinct after the man's wife found out and "created havoc" at the station house last summer, according to sources.

"She showed up to the precinct to confront the girlfriend," the source with knowledge said. "Shortly after in the rear of the precinct, with bosses and cops present, the two cops got into a huge altercation because of the wife. Nothing was done."

"Then someone had the bright idea to have them partnered up, riding in the same sector," the source said. The two cops were only made partners over the last few months, sources said.

NYPD Denies Reports

An NYPD spokesman noted the 911 call did not include an allegation of sex, adding that, "nothing in the investigation that determined the police found anybody having sex." "That did not happen. There's nothing that indicates that happened," said Chief Kevin Maloney.

Sources noted, however, that the officers who responded to the scandalous call, a rookie and a cop with nearly two decades on the job, didn't file a report or activate their body cameras, which is department policy for that type of call.

Within hours, news of the alleged precinct parking lot romp spread throughout cop circles on social media, according to sources. "Someone leaked it and it spread like wildfire," said a source, adding by Wednesday night, the Internal Affairs Bureau had shown up at the precinct asking questions.

The female officer allegedly involved joined the force in 2021, and the man in 2018, police records show. Neither had been placed on modified duty as of Thursday, Maloney said.

This is not the first time NYPD cops have been caught getting down and dirty. In December, two NYPD recruits were suspended after they were caught having sex in the academy's bathroom, as previously reported.