Two Mexico Police Officers Under Investigation After Video Shows Them Engaging in Explicit Acts on Duty

The Mexico City Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX) has launched an internal investigation after two police officers were caught on video allegedly engaging in sexual activity inside a patrol vehicle while on duty.

The investigation stemmed from footage of the incident, recorded by a bystander, that was widely circulated on social media. The clip shows the female officer in uniform being groped by her partner while she is seated on the front passenger seat of a patrol vehicle. The woman is heard moaning loudly and at one point, she even covers her mouth in a bid to stifle the loud moans.

In an official statement, SSC-CDMX confirmed that the officers involved have been identified and summoned to provide testimony. "Personnel from the General Directorate of Internal Affairs have been made aware of the incident and have initiated the corresponding administrative investigation," the agency said, as reported by local news outlet La Opinion.

Authorities emphasized that they will not tolerate any actions that violate police conduct protocols or the institution's guiding principles. They further warned that any cases falling outside established regulations will be thoroughly investigated and sanctioned, reaffirming their commitment to discipline and adherence to the law.

This is not the first time Mexico City police officers have been caught red-handed engaging in sexual misconduct on duty. In 2021, two police officers were fired after a video of them engaging in sexual intercourse inside a patrol vehicle parked in a vacant parking lot went viral.