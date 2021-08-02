Mexican Police Officers Fired After They're Caught Having Sex On Duty Inside Police Cruiser [VIDEO]

Two Mexican police officers have been fired after they were filmed engaging in sexual intercourse in the back of a police vehicle.

The explicit video, shot by a passer-by, shows the officers from Ecatepec de Morelos â€“ a municipality in Mexico City - doing the deed in their uniforms during work hours on 23rd July.

In the clip, the person recording is seen approaching the patrol vehicle bearing registration number RG6-438 as it is parked in a vacant lot. The vehicle's doors are left open and a closer-look through the rear window reveals a female officer straddling her male colleague on the passenger seat, completely oblivious to being recorded.

The female officer is seen with her shirt unfastened, naked from the waist down, positioned on top of the male officer, who is reclined on the seat. The pair seemed to be lost in their moment of passion and the woman is heard groaning as the video continues to roll. We will not be embedding the video as it contains nude images but you can view the explicit footage here.

Officers Draw Criticism, Fired from Department

After the video started circulating on social media and drew the attention of local authorities, eventually leading to the sacking of the officers involved. According to local newspaper El Universal, Ecatepec authorities confirmed that both officers were discharged "for non-compliance with the disciplinary regime."

The video also drew outrage from citizens who took to social media to express their strong criticism of the officers' actions, especially in a municipality that has one of the highest rates of violence in the country.

"I cannot believe this is how committed public servants are to protecting citizens. The crime rate in this municipality is increasing continuously. Police officers like these do not deserve a salary from taxpayers' money," wrote one user, while another commented. "While crime is doing its thing in Ecatepec, the police are enjoying. This is the way they fight crime."