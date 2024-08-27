Two Killed, One Seriously Injured after Delta Airplane's Tire Explodes at Atlanta International Airport

Two people were killed after a Delta airplane's tire exploded while being replaced at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A Delta employee and a contractor were killed, and a third person sustained severe injuries. The massive explosion occurred in the airport's maintenance area shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Delta expressed its condolences to the victims in a statement issued Tuesday. "The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the airline wrote.

Delta Plane's Shocking Tire Explosion

According to WSB-TV, the plane had arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas on Sunday night. "The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened," the statement from Delta further added.

The tragedy has not affected flights in or out of the airport. Delta has pledged to cooperate with local authorities as an investigation begins to determine the cause of the incident.

On Tuesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed the tragedy and extended his condolences to the families of those affected.

He said: "I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees.

"My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation."

This incident follows a similar event from just a few months ago, when a Delta plane departing from the same airport lost its nose tire during takeoff.

In January, a Boeing 757 scheduled to fly from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta to Bogotá, Colombia, was delayed due to the nose wheel coming off and rolling down the hill while the aircraft was lining up for takeoff, according to the FAA.

It's a developing story.