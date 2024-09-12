'Two Indias' Vir Das Scripts History; Becomes First Indian to Host International Emmy Awards

Actor-comedian Vir Das is all set to script history on the international platform by becoming the first Indian to hold the upcoming 2024 International Emmy Awards. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in New York City on November 25.

'Honored and Excited'- Das

Announcing the news, Das took to his Instagram. "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honored and excited!" the comedian wrote.

However, this isn't Das' first run in with Emmy's. The actor and comedian was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. However, he secured a win in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. Besides his stand-up career, Vir has created, produced, and appeared in several TV shows, including Jestination Unknown on Amazon, Hasmukh on Netflix, and Whiskey Cavalier on ABC.

Vir Das appeared in Judd Apatow's film The Bubble and is currently collaborating with Andy Samberg and CBS Studios on a single-camera sitcom. In addition to his acting projects, he serves as the lead vocalist for the comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

In the past, the comedian has had his brush with a series of controversies. He was heavily criticized after he made fun of gender pronouns and spoke inappropriately about transgender persons during one of his shows.

His monologue, Two Indias, too generated a lot of hype wherein his described the two sides of the country, during his show in the US. A line, "where people worship women during the day but gang rape them at night," generated a lot of backlash for the actor.

Congratulations Pour in for the Comedian

Soon after the news broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the 45-year old actor. "Proud moment for India! Vir Das (@thevirdas) becomes the FIRST INDIAN to host the International Emmy Awards! Comedian, actor, and now, a global host! Congratulations, Vir Das!" tweeted a user on X.

"What a pound moment Indian Diaspora. Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards,Stand-up comedian n actor who won his first International Emmy last year,will be returning to the Emmys stage as the host of International Emmy Awards 2024," read another post.

"Vir Das to host the Emmy awards . Well done. More power to you," wrote a user.