Two Female Christian School Teachers Arrested for Having Sexual Contact with Student

Two former teachers at a private school in Greene County have been arrested on suspicion of improper sexual contact with a student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said it arrested 25-year-old Bonnie Elizabeth Brown and 60-year-old Sherri Delle Mauldin, both from Greene County. They were both booked into the Greene County jail on a charge of improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent. Mauldin was also charged with aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.

The agency said both suspects previously taught at Nathanael Greene Academy, a private K-12 school in Siloam. They're both accused of engaging in sexual contact with a student while employed there.

GBI Started Investigating After Reports of an Inappropriate Relationship Between Student and Teacher at the School

On Friday, the GBI said that last June the Greene County Sheriff's Office asked it to investigate allegations of sexual contact between a student and a former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher.

"The investigation confirmed that Brown had engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy," the GBI said. Brown was also a former student at NGA and was also crowned Homecoming Queen in 2016. She "was currently teaching in Wilkes County before her arrest," according to the agency.

The GBI said it arrested Mauldin after its investigation confirmed that she had also "engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy."

Sexual Contact Took Place On and Off School Grounds



Ashley Mitchell, the attorney representing the victim, stated that the student had direct interactions with both women.

"There was physical contact at the school and outside the school," Mitchell said. The attorney claimed that one of the teachers had previously been written up for inappropriate conduct with the student. Mitchell suggested that there may be additional victims.

School Releases Statement

In response to the arrests, NGA released a statement Monday evening saying that the school's administration and Board of Trustees were aware of the arrests of the two former employees, adding that it was cooperating with authorities.

"While being careful not to interfere with law enforcement's investigation, NGA's Administration and Board of Trustees are conducting their own investigation to determine any and all appropriate measures which need to be taken by the school," the statement reads in part. "As part of that investigation, the Board of Trustees is holding a closed session meeting on an emergency basis. NGA's Administration and Board of Trustees will be providing further information following the emergency board meeting."

Brown Fired from Her Teaching Position in the Wake of Her Arrest

The Wilkes County School District also released a statement regarding Brown's employment.

"On Wednesday, March 19, a teacher from Washington-Wilkes Primary School was arrested by local law enforcement. School officials were not aware of the arrest until after the individual was taken into custody, nor were we informed of the criminal charges until the information was made public by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday," the statement said.

"This individual is no longer a teacher at WWPS. While we understand that the circumstances leading to these charges occurred prior to her employment with Wilkes County Schools, we are fully prepared to cooperate with the GBI in their ongoing investigation and any legal proceedings," the statement added.