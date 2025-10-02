Two Delta Planes Collide at LaGuardia Airport in New York City While Taxiing, Leaving One Injured

Two regional Delta aircraft carrying passengers and crew collided while taxiing at low speed at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, leaving one person injured, authorities said. The wing of Endeavor Air flight 5155, which was set to take off for Roanoke, Virginia, clipped the side of Endeavor Air flight 5047 as it was taxiing in from Charlotte, North Carolina, just before 10 p.m., Delta said.

No passengers were hurt in the incident, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with Delta, said after the two planes collided. However, a flight attendant on one of the planes was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Big Tragedy Avoided

Photos and videos shared on social media showed emergency vehicles racing toward the two Canadair CRJ-900 regional jets sitting on the taxiway at the Queens airport. Other photos showed a noticeable dent on the nose of one of the planes.

Delta said the 28 passengers from Endeavor Air flight 5155 and the 57 passengers from Endeavor Air flight 5047 were taken back to the terminal by bus, where they were given food and drinks.

The airline added that customers would be provided hotel accommodations, meals, and the option to rebook their flights the following day.

"Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi," Delta said in a statement.

"Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience," the airline continued.

Horror Experience

The airline said it has arranged hotel rooms and meals for the passengers, along with giving them the chance to rebook new flights within hours. The collision adds to a string of recent troubles for the aviation industry, which has been facing increased criticism following staff cuts at the Federal Aviation Administration during the Trump administration.

One traveler on the Endeavor flight from Charlotte described the terrifying experience, saying his plane was "absolutely smashed" by the other jet moments after touching down at LaGuardia.

"We were taxiing to our runway and we got absolutely smashed by another Delta flight... I don't know if we hit them or they hit us but it was super jarring," the CBS News producer said.

"Everyone shot forward in their seats, it was a little chaotic, we were shocked at what happened."

The Port Authority said the incident did not disrupt operations at LaGuardia Airport.

Delta added that it will be cooperating with the Port Authority, the FAA, the NTSB, and other agencies as the incident is reviewed.