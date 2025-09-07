Who Was Heather Hall? Only American Killed in Deadly Portugal Cable Car Crash Was South Carolina Professor and Mom of Two

A South Carolina college professor has been identified as the only American among the 16 killed when Lisbon's iconic funicular railway derailed in Portugal. The College of Charleston announced that Dr. Heather Hall, a professor in the education department, was in Lisbon to attend a conference when the accident occurred.

Hall was a mom of two and was known for traveling across the world. However, she wasn't that lucky this time around. Fran Welch, Dean of the School of Education, confirmed Hall's death when she was traveling on the iconic Glória Funicular. Hall was a member of the Department of Teacher Education, where she taught courses and inspired future educators.

No Reason to Die

"This is a tragic loss for all of us," Welch said in an email to students, according to WCIV. "She shared her love of travel with her students. Her energy, kindness and student-centeredness will be deeply missed."

Hall was a first-generation college student who earned her Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in Distance Education from the College of Charleston before going on to complete a master's degree at The Citadel.

She later achieved her doctorate in education from the University of South Carolina, according to her school biography.

Hall eventually returned to her alma mater, where she focused on literacy and special education, and became known as a trailblazer in the Charleston County School District, serving for more than two decades.

"Heather Lynn Hall, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, educator, and advocate, passed away doing what she did best — living life fully, boldly, and with a heart wide open to the world," her family told the outlet.

"Heather grew up in a home overflowing with unconditional love. That love expanded outward, reaching every corner of her life. She didn't just have friends — she had soul-deep connections with people who felt truly seen and cherished by her. To know Heather was to be known and loved in return.

"Above all else, Heather's most cherished role was that of being a mother to two amazing children. She believed in them with all her heart and wanted nothing more than for them to live their lives fully — finding their purpose, trusting themselves, and being open to joy, adventure, and the wild, wonderful possibility of life."

Family Devastated

Heartbroken relatives added that she leaves behind a legacy of love, courage, and joy, saying, "May we honor her by living as she did — with curiosity, compassion, and open hearts." Her death left friends stunned.

Maria Davis, her college roommate, shared, "I'm in shock. It doesn't seem real. She was such a big part of my life and part of so many people's lives," Hall's friend and college roommate, Maria Davis, told WCBD.

"I actually had seen the story on the news that night, and I almost texted her, but thought, no, it's a very small chance it could be her," said Davis.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also honored her memory, writing on X, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Professor Heather Hall from @CofC. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time. Professor Hall's dedication to education and her contributions to our community will be remembered."

Hall, known for her adventurous spirit and love of travel, was the only American among the 16 people killed when Lisbon's famous cable-pulled tram derailed and crashed into a building.

Officials said the victims included five Portuguese citizens and tourists from Canada, South Korea, France, Switzerland, and Ukraine.