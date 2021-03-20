Twitter Flooded with Funny Memes and Jokes after WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Services Crashed

All Facebook services like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger were down globally for about 45 minutes at 1730 GMT on Friday, 19 March. Thousands of users experienced technical issues with the three apps, as per outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

According to Downdetector, over 1.2 million people complained about their struggles to logging into their Instagram accounts with over 40,000 netizens raising issues about facing technical glitches on WhatsApp.

People were unable to send messages on WhatsApp for about 45 minutes and Facebook feed was not working. However, it is not clear what caused the global outage.

This is for the second time that Facebook services were down as netizens had a similar experience in December 2020.

WhatsApp and Instagram's Tweets

After the issue was resolved, the official Twitter handle of WhatsApp posted, "Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown. [sic]" Instagram too admitted that its users experienced problems and the issue was finally addressed.

"Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble. #instagramdown, [sic]" the official Twitter handle of Instagram posted.

By then, thousands of netizens had taken Twitter to report the issue. A user tweeted, "WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are all down – it's almost as if monopolies are a bad idea. [sic]" One user from India posted, "If #WhatsApp and #Facebook are down until end of April, BJP will be wiped out in all elections. [sic]"

Netizens started trends using the hashtags - #InstagramDown and #Whatsapp. Another user claimed that it was difficult to live without these apps. "I can handle Facebook being down.... but WhatsApp as well? Can't live with it, can't live without it." the person said.

