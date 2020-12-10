WhatsApp is the most-popular messaging service used by netizens in over 180 countries. Over 2 billion global people are using this service for personal and professional reasons. The usage of this platform during the Covid-19 lockdown has seen at least 40 percent increase in many countries, says a survey.

Even as WhatsApp becomes a must-have app on people's cellphones, there are those who have not explored various features on this platform. This article helps them to understand WhatsApp better and make their daily life, easier.

How to Use WhatsApp in your Desktop or Laptop?

There are people, who are much comfortable typing on desktops/laptops than in their mobiles. For such people, here is an option to use your WhatsApp account on your computers, but you should have active internet on your phone in order for you to use it on your computer. Follow the below procedure to start using the platform on your systems.

1) Open https ://web.whatsapp.com/ or download Desktop app from whatsapp.com/download/.

2) Open WhatsApp on your mobile, Tap the menu button and select WhatsApp web.

3) Scan the QR code and you can now access WhatsApp on your computers.

Using Italics, Bold, Strikethrough or Monospace in Chat

Words sent in italics or bold will caught the attention of the receivers. All you need to do is select the text, press right click and you will find the option to either apply italics, bold, monospace or strikethrough effect.

What will Happen if you Pin Groups and Individuals?

Since WhatsApp has become a part of our personal and professional lives, it is quite difficult to keep track of the messages pouring in to your phone from the people in your contact list. Sometimes, you might miss out an important message. So, it is always good to pin the important groups or individuals. This keeps the pinned contacts on top, but remember you can only pin up to three contacts.

Make UPI Payments

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a newly-introduced service by the Facebook-owned company. This feature allows you to transfer money from one account to another.

Schedule WhatsApp Messages

A key feature that is missing in WhatsApp is scheduling messages. What will you do if you like to send a birthday message to your friend at 12 am, but you are going to bed early since you are tired? There is no official feature, but there are third party apps that allows you to schedule messages. One such app is SKEDit, which can be downloaded by users on Google Play Store for Android Phones.