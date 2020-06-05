After flagging US President Donald Trump's tweet inciting protesters, now Twitter has disabled a video uploaded by Trump as a tribute to George Floyd. The micro-blogging site claimed that the video was taken down following a copyright violation complaint.

The 3.45 minutes video with Trump's narration was shared on the social media site on June 3. The video was originally uploaded on the official YouTube page of Donald Trump. "Voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard and heard very loudly. But what we are seeing in the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice. The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored," Trump narrated in the video.

Tribute or Re-election Campaign?

Justifying its actions, Twitter said that it responds to valid copyright complaints sent to them by the copyright owner or authorized representatives, according to a Reuters report. The video shared by Trump is dubbed as his re-election campaign with a tribute to George Floyd. Twitter disabled the video on Thursday, June 3.

The video shared on Youtube has 96,539 views so far. But this video was criticized by people who are slamming the ways of Trump handling the protests and protesters. Last week, Twitter had flagged Trump's tweets on mail-in voting as inaccurate. This had led to a tiff between CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey and President Trump. The US president had even threatened to shut down social media following Twitter's actions against his posts.

Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed," Trump had tweeted about the mail-in voting proposed by Gavin Newsome, Governor of California.

Reacting to the same, Twitter flagged Trump's tweet with the caption, "Get the facts about mail-in ballots." In addition, the caption was linked to the page that gave information on Trump's unsubstantiated claim on mail-in ballots. Twitter had also termed Trump's tweet about protests in Minneapolis as glorifying violence.

Trump has been threatening to use martial law, invoke the Insurrection Act 1807, use of the military to curb protests. His attitude towards George Floyd's death and handling of protesters had led to negative publicity in recent days. Thus the re-election video of Trump giving a tribute to George Floyd was uploaded. Trump is yet to react to Twitter disabling the video from its micro-blogging site.