Popular streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon has been suspended by the streaming platform after she accidentally flashed viewers during a stream on Friday. Alinity, best known for streaming herself playing video games like "World of Warcraft," has more than one million subscribers on Twitch. However, the Amazon-owned streaming has suspended the Canada-based streamer after she inadvertently exposed her bare breast during a live stream, as reported by The Daily Dot.

The gamer suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live broadcast, violating Twitch's guidelines on nudity, which bans "obscene" or "pornographic material" on the platform. The accidental flash took place when she lifted her top while trying to push a pillow up her t-shirt as part of a gag while playing Just Dance.

When she realized what she had done, Alinity backed up from the cam with her hands over her mouth, visibly shaken, mouthing the words "Oh my god" before deleting the video in question, but not before users were able to save copies of the clip and spread it online. Check out the clip below:

Backlash from users

Several users on Twitch immediately started calling for the streamer to be suspended, highlighting the site's rules that strictly prohibit nudity. Although it appears that Alinity's actions were accidental, a user pointed out that other content creators have been suspended for far less.

Some users also accused Twitch of giving Alinity preferential treatment given her popularity on the platform. The streamer has also gone without being penalized for earlier alleged violations, including one that involves her abusing her pet cat, among other things.

Feeling the pushback, Alinity went on to announce on Twitter Saturday that she would be taking a three-day break from Twitch.

"Hey so regardless of whatever Twitch decides to do, I'm gonna give myself a 3 day suspension from the platform," she tweeted. "I think it is fair. Have yourselves a nice day!"

However, it appears Twitch ultimately decided to suspend her account anyway. Those who visited Alinity's page were met with the message, "Sorry. Unless you've got a time machine, that content is unavailable."After being handed her suspension, Alinity appeared to sarcastically reference the penalization on Twitter late Saturday.