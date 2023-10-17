Twinkling Watermelon Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Twinkling Watermelon episode 8 will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 17) at 8:50 pm KST. Chung Ah will spend time with Yi Chan in the upcoming chapter. The viewers can look forward to the changing relationship between these two characters in this episode. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series follows a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally travels back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolds after he travels back in time to the year 1995 and forms the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

Here is everything about Twinkling Watermelon episode 8, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 17) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Twinkling Watermelon episode 8:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Twinkling Watermelon will take the viewers to some new revelations on Tuesday. Chung Ah and Yi Chan will spend more time together and know each other well. He will help her in improving her communication skills. Big revelations are awaiting the viewers in this chapter. Tune in to tvN tonight to know some secrets about Eun Gyeol and Choi Se Kyung.

Will Eun Gyeol succeed in his secret mission to help Lee Chan by saving his band?