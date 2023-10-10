Twinkling Watermelon Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Twinkling Watermelon episode 6 will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 10) at 8:50 pm KST. Eun Gyeol will spend a day with Lee Chan and Se Kyung in the upcoming chapter. The viewers can look forward to the various measures taken by Eun Gyeol to protect his father in this episode. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series follows a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally travels back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolds after he travels back in time to the year 1995 and forms the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

Here is everything about Twinkling Watermelon episode 6, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Twinkling Watermelon episode 6:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Twinkling Watermelon will take the viewers to an amusement park on Tuesday. Se Kyung and Lee Chan will enjoy a date with Eun Gyeol and other members. The team will have a blast at the amusement park. But Eun Gyeol will be too busy disrupting the budding romance between Se Kyung and Lee Chan.

The preview focuses on extra vigilant Eun Gyeol, who will do anything to protect his father and prevent his first love from coming true. He will have a handful of things to do while helping his father from all sorts of dangers in the amusement park.

Will Eun Gyeol succeed in his secret mission to help Lee Chan by saving his band?