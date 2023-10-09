Twinkling Watermelon Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Twinkling Watermelon episode 5 will air on tvN on Monday (October 9) at 8:50 pm KST. Eun Gyeol will engage in a musical duel with Kang Hyun Yul. The viewers can look forward to the electrifying performances between the two talented musicians in this episode. People in Korea can watch fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series follows a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally travels back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolds after he travels back in time to the year 1995 and forms the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

Here is everything about Twinkling Watermelon episode 5, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN on Monday (October 9) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Twinkling Watermelon episode 5:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching Eun Gyeol accept Kang Hyun Yul's challenge in episode 4, the viewers are curious to know who will win the musical battle in episode 5. Twinkling Watermelon will feature the electrifying stage performances between the two talented musicians this week. Kang Hyun Yul's impressive technique and . Eun Gyeol's exceptional guitar and bass skills will keep the viewers glued to the screens on Monday.

"Eun Gyeol may seem like a model student on the surface, but when he's doing music, he transforms into a completely different person. I believe this duality will be fun to watch," Ryeoun teased.

Will Eun Gyeol succeed in his secret mission to help Lee Chan by saving his band?