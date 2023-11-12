Twinkling Watermelon Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Twinkling Watermelon episode 15 will air on tvN on Monday (November 13) at 8:50 pm KST. Ahead of the finale, the cast members shared their final thoughts about the mini-series. They also opened up about their moments in this K-drama. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series follows a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally travels back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolds after he travels back in time to the year 1995 and forms the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Twinkling Watermelon is just a day away from its finale, and the viewers look forward to the ending. Ahead of the last episode, the cast members shared their final thoughts about the mini-series. According to actor Ryeoun, Eun Gyeol always wanted to be acknowledged by his parents, and he shined the most when he performed the music he loved with his father.

"Se Kyung cherishes the moment she was serenaded by Ji Hwan (Woo Jae Yeon), while Eun Yu remembered the time she learned that the moment Eun Gyeol fell for her was when she was Eun Yu herself and not Se Kyung," actress Seol In Ah said.