Twinkling Watermelon Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Twinkling Watermelon episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 31) at 8:50 pm KST. It is a big day for Eun Gyeol, Yi Chan, and Se Kyung. This chapter will also feature the debut performance of Watermelon Sugar. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series follows a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally travels back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolds after he travels back in time to the year 1995 and forms the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

Here is everything about Twinkling Watermelon episode 12, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Twinkling Watermelon episode 12:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Twinkling Watermelon will focus on the love triangle between Eun Gyeol, Yi Chan, and Se Kyung on Tuesday. Se Kyung will choose the love of her life in this chapter. It is also a big day for the Watermelon Sugar crew as they are gearing up for their debut performance. The preview stills on Eun Gyeol, Yi Chan, and the Watermelon Sugar crew stealing the spotlight, wearing T-shirts designed by Chung Ah.

Se Kyung and Chung Ah cheer the boys as they perform live on stage. The venue gets crowded with students cheering the band members during their first performance. Everybody is eagerly looking forward to Se Kyung's final decision. She will reveal it on the festival day.