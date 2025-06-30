Twelve to Premiere in August; Producers Share First Look of Upcoming Disney+ Drama 

Disney has confirmed the premiere date of its upcoming K-drama Twelve. The mini-series will premiere on Saturday (August 23). It will revolve around the 12 angels, depicting the 12 zodiac animals of the east. They protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits by living in the human world in human form. The fantasy thriller will feature a showdown between the angels and the evil spirits.

The upcoming Disney+ drama stars Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Go Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, and Regina Lei. After announcing the premiere date, the production team released the first look photos of the cast members.

The images feature Ma Dong Seok as the leader of 12 angels, Park Hyung Sik as an evil force, Seo In Guk as a nimble trickster, Lee Joo Bin as an angel, and Go Kyu Pil as a nurse. The other cast members introduced in the first look photos are Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, rookie actress Regina Lei, and veteran actor Sung Dong Il.

Twelve Cast

Ma Dong Seok will appear in the mini-series as Tae San, the angels' leader. He symbolizes the tiger from the 12 zodiac animals. Tae San teams up with other angels to protect humans from evil spirits after they were released from a seal that was placed thousands of years ago. Park Hyung Sik plays Ogui, an evil force awakened from its seal. He symbolizes a crow. Seo In Guk portrays Won Seung, a nimble trickster. He symbolizes a monkey and dreams of becoming the next leader of angels.

Lee Joo Bin appears as Mir, an angel with special powers sealed due to a war that took place thousands of years ago. She symbolizes the dragon. Go Kyu Pil features Don Yi, an angel who works as a nurse at an oriental medicine clinic. He symbolizes the pig and assists angel Bang Wool, an angel symbolizing the snake. Kang Mina transforms into Gang Ji, an angel who is determined to protect humans. She symbolizes a dog.

Sung Yoo Bin portrays Jwi Dol, an angel known for his quick judgment. He symbolizes the rat and plays an indispensable role in all the activities of the angels. Ahn Ji Hye plays Mal Sook, an angel with incredible strength. She symbolizes the horse. Rookie actress Regina Lei will appear as angel Bang Wool. She will feature an oriental medicine doctor. Veteran actor Sung Dong Il will portray Ma Rok, a human and the manager of 12 angels. He assists the angels in protecting humanity and the world.