The Nice Guy Spoilers: Producers Tease Heart-wrenching Romance for Park Seok Chul, Kang Mi Young

The Nice Guy's producers have teased a Heart-wrenching Romance for Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young. According to the production team, the story will begin with the reunion of these two characters. The mini-series will then feature their journey through a richly layered narrative, showing their deeply developed emotions.

The upcoming JTBC noir drama, starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung, is only two weeks away from its premiere. It revolves around the relationship between Park Seok Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, and his first love, Kang Mi Young. The male lead has an unexpectedly poor heart, and his lover wants to be a singer.

Screenwriter Kim Woon Kyung wrote the script for this K-drama with Kim Hyo Seok. Director Song Hae Sung helmed the directorial position in association with Park Hong Soo. It stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Ryu Hye Young in lead roles. The supporting casts include Oh Na Ra and Park Hoon.

Lee Dong Wook will appear in the mini-series as Park Seok Cheol, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family. Lee Sung Kyung will play Kang Mi Young, a girl who dreams of becoming a singer. Ryu Hye Young will portray Park Seok Hee, Seok-cheol's younger sister. Oh Na Ra will feature Park Seok Gyeong, Seok-cheol's elder sister.

The Nice Guy Preview

Ahead of the premiere, the production team has released a new poster featuring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung as Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young. It captures the closeness of both the characters while showing them leaning closely to one another as if they are about to lock lips. The tagline -- "I met you when I had neither dreams nor hope" -- hints at their romantic journey.

"The main highlight of this project is the heart-wrenching romance that begins with the reunion of Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young. The richly layered narrative and the deeply developed emotions will evoke a poignant sense of longing and excitement. Please look forward to the emotionally powerful synergy and performances of Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung," the production team shared.

The Nice Guy Spoilers

The Divorce Insurance star, Lee Dong Wook, recently revealed the reason for choosing this project. The actor said it was his dream to work with director Song Hae Sung and writer Kim Woon Kyung. According to him, another reason for choosing this project was his urge to try a romance drama.

"I wanted to work with director Song Hae Sung and writer Kim Woon Kyung. I began this project out of respect for both of them, as they have spent many years on set. After spending the past few years acting mainly in [non-romance] genres and fantasy projects, I wanted to try a romance drama. That was also one of the reasons I chose this role," the actor explained.