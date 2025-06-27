Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025: Date, Time, Nominations, and Everything to Know

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 is almost here. The fourth annual star-studded ceremony will take place at the Paradise City, Incheon, on Friday (July 18). It will be packed with talent, performances, and other stunning moments. Organized by Sports Chosun since 2022, the glam event will recognize excellence in OTT and streaming television in South Korea.

K-drama lovers and moviegoers wait for the annual award ceremony to enjoy live performances by their favorite artists. A star-studded lineup of celebrities will reveal the winners from original Korean dramas and variety shows invested in and produced by streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, seezn, Apple TV+, WATCHA, wavve, Kakao TV, Coupang Play, and TVING.

With only a couple of weeks left to find out the winners, here is everything we know so far about the fourth annual award ceremony.

When and Where Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 Take Place?

The fourth annual star-studded ceremony will take place at the Paradise City, Incheon, on Friday (July 18) at 8:30 PM KST.

Who is Nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025?

The nominees for the fourth annual award show were selected through online voting, evaluations by Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters, and industry expert surveys. The online voting took place between June 11 and June 24.

When Life Gives You Tangerines and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call are among the top nominees for the award show, taking place on Friday (July 18). Other nominees include Squid Game 2, Weak Hero Class 2, Gyeongseong Creature 2, and The Queen Who Crowns.