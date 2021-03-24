TVXQ's Yunho Out, Changmin to Host Mnet 'Kingdom' Alone; Survival Music Show to Air From April 1

TVXQ's Yunho has pulled out of Mnet's survival music show Kingdom: Legendary War following probe into the singer violating social distancing norms and visiting an illegal adult entertainment bar. Now, TVXQ Changmin will be the sole host of Kingdom. One of the most awaited reality shows, Kingdom is set to air from April 1.

Both SM Entertainment and Mnet have confirmed the news of pulling Yunho out of the show. But it is not sure if Yunho will co-host the show if his name is cleared. Here are the statements by SM Entertainment and Mnet regarding Yunho's participation in the Kingdom show.

SM Entertainment stated that the agency has decided to pull Yunho out of the show and clarified that he won't be taking part as an MC until the police clear his name. "Mnet has received a notice from SM Entertainment stating Yunho won't be participating in the Kingdom: Legendary War until the police investigation results are out. As a result, Mnet has decided to film the program with Changmin only. As far as the pre-recorded portion of Yunho is concerned, the edits will be made accordingly."

Relaying a similar message, Mnet stated: "It was relayed to Mnet by SM Entertainment that Yunho voluntarily intends to not participate in recordings for Kingdom: Legendary War until his police investigation results are released. Regarding the parts that Yunho has already completed filming for, they will be edited with focus on his role as a host."

Yunho's Visit to Illegal Adult Entertainment Bar

The change is the result of Yunho's social distancing scandal. The singer was arrested for violating the Act on the Prevention of Infectious Disease by visiting an illegal entertainment bar in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

It was said that Yunho was with female employees of the bar and this enraged the fans. Reports also had claimed that Yunho had tried to escape from the police station after his arrest. However, his agency SM Entertainment has stated that there were no female employees in the bar when Yunho visited it and told that the singer visited the place for the first time. It also clarified that Yunho did not try to flee from the police station.

As soon as the news broke, Yunho released a personal apology to his fans through Instagram. "I will reflect deeply on violating the social distancing regulations and more thoroughly follow the COVID-19 social distancing regulations," he assured his fans.

Meanwhile, Mnet's show Kingdom: Legendary War will start airing from April. The show will have boy bands including BtoB 4U, iKON, SF9, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids and ATEEZ competing for the title. THE BOYZ got direct entry into the show after winning Mnet's previous show Road To Kingdom.