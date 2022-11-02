Turkish Teen Plunges to Her Death While Trying to Take a Selfie on Rooftop of 4-Storey Building [GRAPHIC]

CCTV camera footage has captured the horrifying moment a Turkish teenager fell to her death from a building while trying to retrieve her cellphone.

The tragic incident occurred on October 12 after Melike Gun Kanavuzlar, 15, dropped her cellphone while taking a selfie on the rooftop of a building in a town called Ortaca in Mugla Province, Western Turkey, local media reported.

When the teen tried to recover it, she lost her balance and fell four stories onto the pavement below.The distressing 11-second clip, captured via security cameras on neighboring buildings, starts off with a bystander on the sidewalk outside the building.

All of a sudden, the bystander ventures out from under the building's awning and tries to investigate what appears to be the fallen cellphone on the ground seconds before Kanavuzlar's body hits the concrete next to him.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

The teen was subsequently rushed to a state hospital in critical condition, before being transferred to an Intensive Care Unit in the city of Mugla in southwestern Turkey, Newsflash reported. She hung on for a staggering 18 days before succumbing to her injuries. Kanavuzlar was buried on October 30.

In a similar tragedy in August, an Italian man plunged about 650 feet to his death while trying to grab a dropped cellphone following a mountaintop selfie with his girlfriend. In July, a 3-year-old Indian girl died after falling off the balcony of her 7th-storey apartment while trying to look for a cellphone that slipped out of her hand.

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old hiker plummeted roughly 700 feet off a cliff while trying to take a selfie in Arizona.