Turkey Earthquake: Pregnant Syrian Woman Gives Birth While Buried Under Rubble But Dies as It's Revealed Baby Girl Is Family's Sole Survivor [WATCH]

A baby was rescued from the remains of a collapsed building in Syria minutes after the girl was born under the rubble. Video footage shows the miracle baby being carried to safety in the arms of a rescuer in Jenderes, in the northeastern region that was ravaged by Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

However, the mother tragically died while giving birth under the rubble as she couldn't be rescued on time. Another earthquake struck Turkey early on Tuesday morning after two other quakes devastated Syria and its neighboring countries, killing more than 5,000 people and trapping countless others beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

One Life, One Death

The pregnant woman, who was displaced from Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor region, went into labor pain when the earthquake had just struck. However, she got trapped under the rubble during the earthquake. Hours later, the pregnant woman gave birth to the baby girl, according to local media.

Heartwarming video footage shows a rescuer carrying the tiny newborn across a mess of twisted metal, cracked concrete, and barbed wire as they fled the devastated building.

Another man is seen running after the first man carrying a dusty green blanket to keep the infant warm and alive. However, the mother by that time had died as she couldn't be pulled out from under the rubble.

The video shows a crowd watching as both a tragedy and a miracle played out in front of them. While the infant is currently being looked after, it is believed that not only the mother, in fact, the rest of her family died in the earthquake.

According to a DailyMail.com report, the footage was reportedly shot in a rural area close to the city of Aleppo, which was severely damaged by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that slammed both Syria and Turkey on Monday.

According to Sky, more than 700 people have been killed in opposition-controlled Syria and 538 in areas under government control.

Death Everywhere

A third earthquake struck Turkey on Tuesday morning after two strong quakes devastated Syria and its neighboring countries, killing more than 5,000 people and trapping countless others beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 1.2 miles in central Turkey while rescue attempts went on as the death toll in Turkey alone passed 3,400.

A winter storm has been hampering those desperately trying to extricate people from the wreckage of demolished structures, with freezing temperatures making it much more urgent to reach trapped survivors.

The WHO reported that Syria has the greatest need for aid.

Residents of the severely damaged Turkish city of Hatay cried out in helplessness as the screams and shouts of people trapped beneath the rubble filled the air. Rescuers have been digging with their bare hands in an effort to get to them in time.

Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless, sleeping in their cars or looking for temporary housing as a result of the destruction of thousands of buildings on both sides of the border. This has added misery to a region already troubled by war, insurgency, refugee crises, and a recent cholera outbreak.

Also, residents have reportedly been seen robbing grocery stores after being left without food or shelter, while patients at a Turkish government hospital have reportedly been abandoned to die by medical staff who have fled, according to Sky News.

Even individuals whose homes were not completely devastated by the earthquake may face an uncertain future because many structures may now be rendered uninhabitable.

As aftershocks continue to tremble the foundations, residents who return to their houses run the risk of losing their lives.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday that the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 11 miles at 4:17 am local time.

There were almost 200 aftershocks from the initial earthquake, which was so strong it was felt as far away as Greenland. On Monday, a 7.5-magnitude tremor struck as search and rescue efforts were in progress.