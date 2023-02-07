There are fears that Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria would go down as the most destructive in the region's modern history. Current estimates are that at least 5,000 people have died and tens of thousands have been injured.

World Health Organisation authorities fear that the actual death toll could rise at least eight times this number. If it does happen, the death toll from the latest earthquake would be higher than the 33,000 people killed when a massive quake hit Turkey's eastern Erzincan province in 1939.

Why are Some Countries More Prone to Quakes?

Earthquakes are a natural phenomenon that can be catastrophic and devastating when tectonic plates slip or shift away. Tremors and shakes are felt when fault lines along the edge of tectonic plates release energy from the Earth's hot molten center.

Scientists say that aftershocks can continue for weeks and months or even years, depending on the size of the mainshock. According to the USGS, the plate boundaries are made up of many faults, and most of the earthquakes around the world occur on these faults. When the plate has moved far enough, the edges unstuck on one of the faults and there is an earthquake.

Why Does the Earth Shake During an Earthquake?

When the edges of the faults are stuck together and the rest of the block is moving, energy is being stored up. The stored up energy gets released when the force of the moving blocks finally overcomes the friction of the jagged edges of the fault and it unsticks. As such, energy radiates outward from the fault in all directions in the form of seismic waves, similar to ripples on a pond. The seismic waves, as per USGS, shake the Earth as they move through it. The ground shakes when the waves reach the Earth's surface.

Countries Prone to Earthquake-driven Death and Destruction

Scientists believe 15 countries around the world account for most of the death and destruction wrought by earthquakes. John Schneider, the Secretary General of the Global Earthquake Model Foundation (GEM), highlighted that GEM scientists factored their study to ground-shake potential, types of buildings, population density, potential for fatalities and economic loss: