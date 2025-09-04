Tucson Man Who Killed Girlfriend, Her Dog and Then FaceTimed Ex-Girlfriend, Convicted

A Tucson man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend and her dog in Marana last year. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, a jury found Taton Dorfman guilty of second-degree murder.

Dorfman, 30 was arrested for the death of 30-year-old Hannah Marie Rogers and her dog at their home in the 5400 block of West Mosquito Drive in July last year.



'I Killed Her! I Did It!'

The Marana Police Department said Dorfman called an ex-girlfriend and admitted to killing 30-year-old Hannah Marie Rogers.

According to the interim complaint, Dorfman told his ex-girlfriend about killing Rogers and said, "I killed her! I did it!" Dorfman also told her that the dog next to them was dead. Dorfman allegedly FaceTimed the ex-girlfriend and showed himself lying next to Rogers's body with blood around her head.

Dorfman's Ex Took Screenshots During the FaceTime Call and Sent Them to Law Enforcement



Police say Dorfman's ex took screenshots during the call and sent them to officers, prompting officers to rush over to the Mosquito Drive House shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Dorfman allegedly also sent messages to people on Facebook claiming he was going to kill himself.

The MPD said officers were warned that Dorfman had multiple weapons in the home. When officers arrived, Dorfman barricaded himself for several hours. After he came out and was detained, officers found a large amount of alcohol and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Rogers suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers also found a dead dog with a single gunshot wound on the bed next to her. Officers found a handgun on the ground near the foot of the bed. Investigators said Dorfman had blood on his hands and face but no injuries.

Dorfman will be sentenced on Oct. 20, 2025.