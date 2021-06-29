Tucker Carlson Says NSA 'Whistleblower' Told Him the Agency is Spying on Him to Take His Show Off-Air [VIDEO]

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell claim on Monday night against the U.S. government, stating that a whistleblower told him that the National Security Agency was actively spying on him in a bid to take his show off the air.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host said he is convinced the Biden administration is using the NSA to monitor his communications and follow his every move.

Carlon Claims NSA is Spying on His Emails and Text Records

"Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the US government, who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take the show off the air," Carlson alleged. "Now, that's a shocking claim, and ordinarily we would be skeptical; it is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. It's a crime. It's not a third world country. Things like that should not happen in America. But unfortunately, they do happen and in this case, they did happen."

Carlson repeatedly cited an anonymous "whistleblower" with access to the NSA, adding that the source had gained access to his text and email records. He also noted that the leaker had copies of personal conversations that had not been released to the public and led him to believe that he was allegedly compromised.

The source "repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on, that could have only come directly from my texts and emails; there's no other possible source for that information, period," he said. "The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that this morning."

Carlson, Fox News File Freedom of Information Request (FOIA)

Carlon said that he and Fox News reached out to the NSA and FBI's press offices and also filed a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) to learn what records the NSA had obtained, if any. Neither agency has replied.

"We don't expect to hear much back, that's the way they usually go," Tucker said about the FOIA requests. "Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. If they are doing it to us — and again, they are definitely doing it to us — they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary, and we need to stop it right away."

Carlson also urged Congress to force these intelligence agencies to be more "transparent."

"Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies and they should do that immediately," he concluded. "Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. They are doing it to us and again, they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary and we need to stop it right away." Watch the clip below: