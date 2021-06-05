'T*tties Was Falling Out': Billie Eilish Exposes Herself While Filming Racy 'Lost Cause' Music Video

Billie Eilish treated fans to some fun behind-the scenes footage from her Lost Cause music video with a TikTok video of her showing off her dance moves for her new track.

In the TikTok video, she can be seen getting her groove on with her back-up dancers in a slumber-party-themed setting before suffering an accidental wardrobe malfunction.

'Titties Was Falling Out'

The clip starts off with the singer kneeling on the ground as she is surrounded by the dancers as she mouths along to her latest single. As they get up to perform the dance choreography, Eilish's blue top slips down and exposes her breasts, prompting her to protect her modesty with a ghost emoji.

"Titties was falling out," an annotation appears in the clip just as the mishap occurs to explain her emoji edit. Sporting a La Perla two-piece, a brown puffer jacket, and a hat, the singer then chose to cover up her butt with another emoji as she and her female companions twerk in front of the camera.

"Not showing u this," she wrote, before pointing out that her breasts had been exposed again during the next segment of the dance, in which she busts out a study heel toe. The video ends with Eilish performing a split and then twerking some more. Watch the video below:

Eilish's Lost Cause music video has already racked up nearly 24 millions views on YouTube. The track is part of her upcoming album Happier Than Ever, which is slated to release on July 30.

Eilish Slapped Her 'Yiddies' on Instagram



This is not the first time Eilish's assets have gone viral on social media. In December, a clip of the singer smacking her breasts to grab her dog's attention was widely circulated online.

In the video, Eilish is seen sitting on a couch with her pet dog resting comfortably next to her. In a series of videos posted on her Instagram Stories, Eilish tightly slaps her left boob making enough noise to startle the pooch. Upon seeing the dog's quick reaction, she laughs loudly looking at the camera.

Eilish repeats the action in the next video too, with the dog looking around confused trying to locate the source of the sound. However, in the third video shot without the dog in the frame, Eilish tells her followers that she was fine and did not hurt herself with all the titty-slapping. "When you've got Yiddies like this, nothing hurts", she is heard telling the viewers as she goes on to slap her left boob one more time.