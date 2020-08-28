Popular online store Wish has put up an advertising portraying Iraqi leader late Saddam Hussein for sale for just $20. People not only started trending the advertisement with captions 'who wants to buy Saddam Hussein,' but at least 10 people even placed an order for same. Here is the truth behind the advertisement.

The advertisement is not photo-shopped but a real one put up by the Wish online store. However, the store is only selling the fine art print of Saddam Hussein's picture, following his capture. Two sizes of the print are available with Wish and they are being sold for $20.

Saddam Hussein For $20 After Discount!

"Enjoy the much cheaper items sold by Wish. Don't miss 60 to 80 percent off store prices," read the caption of the advertisement. This prompted people sharing that the Wish store was selling the late Iraqi leader for $20 after discount.

When searched further, the description of the Saddam Hussein advertisement stated the truth. "The picture of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was reproduced on Premium Heavy Stock Paper. The picture captures all of the vivid colors and details of the original print. This print is ready for hanging or framing," the description read.

Looking at the comments, it looks that most of the people did not even click on the description to read what the deal was about. As none of these Twitter memes and comments will tell you that this advertisement was about selling the picture of Saddam Hussein!

Twitterati Goes Crazy, Trends Saddam Hussein

However, Twitterati that went crazy seeing the advertisement started sharing the 'information' on the social media. Some expressed disbelief and some appreciated Wish for the good deal. "Wish could've saved the American taxpayers so much money! We could've just had Saddam Hussein delivered," wrote a netizen.

"Wish is selling some interesting stuff these days, $20 for Saddam Hussein?" questioned another user. Some expressed confusion over the advertisement. "I am not sure why Wish is trying to sell me former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, but $20 is $20," stated a Twitter user.

The Iraqi dictator was captured by the U.S. forces at the U.S. base Camp Cropper on June 30, 2004. He was handed over to the interim Iraqi government for trial on charges of crimes against humanity and other offences. He was executed by hanging on December 30, 2006 at Camp Justice, an Iraqi army base in Kadhimiya, Baghdad. Saddam is said to have sought to be executed by firing squad but his last wish was not fulfilled.