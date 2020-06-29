Six months after the 62-year-old Iranian Major General, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a drone attack by the US troops near the Baghdad airport, Iran issued an arrest warrant against President Donald Trump Monday, June 29.

In its delayed retaliatory development, Iran has sought help from the Interpol based in Lyon of France, to further its step in prosecuting Trump and those who were involved in the assassination of Soleimani. Iran has sought Interpol's intervention and has asked the suspects to face

"murder and terrorism charges."

The Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said that Iran has accused the US President and 30 others for their involvement in the drone attack, that was carried out to assassinate Qasem Suleimani on January 3. Iran has sought imposition of "red notice" on Trump and those involved in the strike.

Interpol is yet to respond, while more details are awaited.