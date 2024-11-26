The Trunk: Everything About Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin Starrer Netflix Drama

The Trunk is one of the highly awaited K-dramas to premiere in November. It features Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin in lead roles. The mini-series is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on a secretive marriage service accompanied by a mysterious trunk. The story revolves around the complicated relationship between a man and a woman who enter into a contract marriage for their reasons.

Gong Yoo portrays Han Jeong Won, who enters into a contract marriage to preserve his previous marriage. Seo Hyun Jin plays Noh In Ji, an employee at New Marriage (NM). She feels lonely despite being in a contract marriage every year. Park Eun Young wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Kyu Tae directed it.

From story and casts to preview and streaming details, here is everything about the upcoming Netflix drama starring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin.

The mini-series will take viewers through the lives of two people living together because of a one-year contract marriage. It will premiere on Netflix on Friday (November 29). According to director Kim Kyu Tae, the K-drama will depict layered imagery and a unique atmosphere. He said the storytelling and direction of this mini-series are different from the original web novel.

"When I first read the script, it was refreshingly different from the traditional writing method of dramas. Moreover, I was curious and excited about working with Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo. The storytelling and direction were adapted in a completely different tone from the original, with the romance and mystery being intensified. I spent time discussing with the team to create a bold yet restrained style. I aimed to create a unique atmosphere and layered imagery," the director said.

The Trunk Spoilers

Kyu Tae said the theme of this mini-series is romance and mystery. It will keep the viewers questioning about the relationship between the onscreen couple. The audience will enter into a psychological game while watching this K-drama. The director said scriptwriter Park Eun Young used her distinct style to craft dramatic tension with a unique narrative style.

"The most important spaces—the garden house, the chandelier, and the trunk—were designed with bold tones by the art director. The visual image of The Trunk was so powerful that the set itself could be said to carry the show. In the music, we aimed for an eerie, sensual, and unconventional feel. The sound design used subtle white noise to heighten the audience's senses. The editing struck a perfect balance, alternating between mystery and romance with impeccable timing," he teased.

The Trunk Casts

Jung Yun Ha and Jo Yi Geon will appear as another couple. Yun Ha will portray Lee Seo Yeon, Jeong Won's former wife. Yi Geon will feature Yoon Ji Oh, Seo Yeon's current husband. Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Ji Won, Lee Ki Woo, Choi Young Joon, Cha Seung Won, and Jung Kyung Ho will appear in supporting roles.

Jung Eun will portray Kwon Do Dam, In Ji's mysterious neighbor. The director described her as blunt yet thoughtful and unsophisticated yet friendly. Ji Won will appear as Lee Sun, the poised CEO of NM. Kyu Tae said Lee Sun is detached and rigid with graceful charisma. Ki Woo will play Seo Do Ha, In Ji's first husband.

Young Joon stars as detective Kim Hyun Choo. He investigates a mysterious murder case. Seung Won will feature a mysterious person with a minor role. Kyung Ho will feature a person connected to In Ji's past.