Perfect Family Actor Yoon Sang Hyun Transforms into Music Producer in ENA Drama Namib

Yoon Sang Hyun, who portrayed Choi Hyun Min in the KBS drama Perfect Family, will transform as a music producer in the upcoming ENA Drama, Namib. The mini-series will focus on the life of a music producer named Shim Joon Seok. He leaves his musical career to become a full-time house husband. Joon Seok supports his working wife and injured son as a perfect house husband.

Go Hyun Jung will portray Joon Seok's working wife, Kang Soo Hyun. She was the former CEO of an entertainment agency. The mini-series will depict a meeting between the former CEO and a long-time trainee, Yoo Jin Woo, portrayed by Ryeoun. The trainee was kicked out of the agency and headed towards his personal goals.

Joon Seok tirelessly works as a homemaker and follows a strict home routine. After working as a perfect house husband for 10 years, the male lead focuses on his career. Joon Seok, the founding member of Pandora Entertainment, leaves his role as a house husband to revive his career as a music producer.

Namib Preview

Namib, the upcoming family drama starring Yoon Sang Hyun, Go Hyun Jung, and Ryeoun, will premiere on ENA on Monday (December 23). The newly released stills show Joon Seok as a homemaker who tries to revive his musical career. He quickly finishes his household chores and checks trainee videos while sipping coffee.

"I put thought into the role of a producer. I paid special attention to my hairstyle to match the profession and practiced playing instruments and singing to improve my performance. For 10 years, he stopped working and quietly supported his wife and son. I wanted to show his devotion to family. I focused on his evolving emotions and the changes in his expressions," Yoon Sang Hyun shared.

The actor said Namib is a healing drama that will help people to rediscover their dreams and find happiness. He asked the viewers to anticipate the premiere, which will help the audiences to reflect on their happiness and get a clear vision of their future.

"[It is] a drama about people trying to rediscover their dreams and find happiness again. In the hustle of everyday life, it will shine a light, helping people reflect on what true happiness is and what the future they once dreamed of might look like," Yoon Sang Hyun teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including Genie TV. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Namib: